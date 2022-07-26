Advertisement

Our Redeemer’s hires Hart Andes as girls basketball head coach

Hart Andes
Hart Andes(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Our Redeemer’s named the school’s next girls basketball head coach, Hart Andes, in an announcement on Facebook.

Andes played basketball at Bismarck State and is currently the Director of IT at Gooseneck Implement.

“Not only did he talk about basketball, but he talked about how being in basketball will show you success in your character, show you success in your job. You don’t always have basketball,” said ORCS Athletic Director Liz Vibeto.

Andes replaces Scott Peterson, who worked at ORCS for more than 20 years.

He played basketball for the Mystics from 2018-2020 and graduated from Lewis & Clark North Shore-Plaza.

