New Fed Ex facility being built

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you been driving through south - east Bismarck on Morrison Avenue you might have noticed a particularly large building going up.

Global shipping company Fed Ex is constructing a new facility. According to Manager Tyler Rindlisbacher the large building is meant to house express and ground stores.

No staffing changes are expected, and the move is simply to consolidate the two separate buildings into one to make package pickup more convenient.

