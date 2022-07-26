New community art mural will be placed by the river

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You may be familiar with paint-by-number books or small canvases, but how about paint-by-number murals. Over the weekend, over 100 Bismarck and Mandan residents got creative.

The 600 feet mural took the paint parties from Thursday to Sunday at various locations in Bismarck, to complete.

“So we have a couple of national artists that have invented this technique, they’re sharing it with the Bismarck community, so it’s newish. They go all across the country. I think they’ve gone internationally to build these murals in this manner, said Dawn Kopp, CEO of Downtowners.

The mural has been in the works for seven years from the Dakota West Arts Council, several Bismarck businesses and councils, and the Good Space Murals out of the Twin Cities.

“But everybody will have a little piece of that part of the process, so we will be able to think about this mural for years to come and know that they, them, their friends, and family had a part in making it come to be, and it’s all about community,” said Emily Sakariassen, project manager, Northern Plains Heritage Association.

The mural collectively depicts the cultures in the community and heritage through the generations of North Dakota.

“And to think that we all give back to our community, and that’s what I want to do today. I want to give back to my community and know when this is hung up, I put some of that paint on it,” said Thea Gilbertson.

The mural will be displayed down by the river, where residents of Bismarck and Mandan can enjoy the mural. Each person who attended was given a number and textile cloth, which is being pieced together to create the full mural.

