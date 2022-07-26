New A&B Pizza location offers a slice of home in the Black Hills

DEADWOOD, S.D. – There’s a lot of history in Deadwood, South Dakota.

The city is a National Historic Landmark. The town grew practically over night when gold was discovered there in the late 1800s. Outlaws, gamblers and gold seekers were all drawn to the area. Characters like Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane and Potato Creek Johnny were made famous in the tiny Black Hills Town.

The good news: the city is thriving once again as a tourist destination.

Main Street is filled with modern-day casinos and restaurants, including one Bismarck-famous restaurant.

Steve Raywalt knows the secret to making a good pizza. He’s spent the last 30 years making pizzas at A&B pizza.

Now, he’s a manager at the newest A&B Pizza location on Deadwood’s main street.

A&B Pizza is now open in the historic Fairmont Hotel. The hotel has been home to Oyster Bay, a bar and oyster restaurant for years. When David Barth purchased the hotel, he said it only made sense to add his family’s famous A&B pizza to the menu.

“Bismarck people have had A&B pizza since 1969 and now people that come to Deadwood and the tourists that have never had it have tried it and you’ve ever seen so many compliments. Every night people are talking about great it is,” said Barth.

Many of those people are from North Dakota.

“The pizza is always good,” said Tim Koker of Linton as he enjoyed a slice of pizza.

“It gives you a little bit of a hometown feel,” added Garrett Bennett of Minot.

“I always kind of laugh because they’ve got the same pizza in Bismarck, but they come here to get pizza,” said Sheila Cerkoney. She grew up in Belfield and now manages the Deadwood A&B Pizza.

“Everybody that comes from Bismarck always wants to come down and at least have pizza,” added Raywalt.

A slice of home in the middle of historic downtown Deadwood.

Originally built as a brothel and saloon in the late 1800s, the Fairmont is said to be the most haunted hotel in South Dakota. “Ghost tours” of the building are offered every night.

