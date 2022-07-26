Minot State women’s soccer coach resigns three weeks

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Three weeks before the team’s first scrimmage, Minot State women’s soccer coach Chris Clements is leaving the program to return to Hastings College, MSU announced Monday.

Clements will serve as the school’s athletic director. Before his three seasons at Minot State, he was the women’s soccer coach and associate athletic director at Hastings.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Clements’s contributions to the soccer program and Minot State athletics, and though we are saddened to see him leave, we understand this is an outstanding career opportunity for him and a chance to pursue his goals in athletic administration,” said Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

Assistant Coach T.J. Perez will replace Clements as the interim head coach. Perez has been a member of the Beavers’ staff for two seasons.

Clements will start his new job on August 8, five days before the Beavers are scheduled to play the Magic City Legends U19 squad in a scrimmage.

The search for a new head coach will begin later in the fall, the release said.

