Advertisement

Minot State women’s soccer coach resigns three weeks

(kfyr)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Three weeks before the team’s first scrimmage, Minot State women’s soccer coach Chris Clements is leaving the program to return to Hastings College, MSU announced Monday.

Clements will serve as the school’s athletic director. Before his three seasons at Minot State, he was the women’s soccer coach and associate athletic director at Hastings.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Clements’s contributions to the soccer program and Minot State athletics, and though we are saddened to see him leave, we understand this is an outstanding career opportunity for him and a chance to pursue his goals in athletic administration,” said Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

Assistant Coach T.J. Perez will replace Clements as the interim head coach. Perez has been a member of the Beavers’ staff for two seasons.

Clements will start his new job on August 8, five days before the Beavers are scheduled to play the Magic City Legends U19 squad in a scrimmage.

The search for a new head coach will begin later in the fall, the release said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

Latest News

Summer League Series: Bismarck Park & Recreation’s Colin Bales
U-Mary Marauders logo
UMary hockey to join Midwest College Hockey in 2023
Bismarck Larks
Larks’ Rost, Hjelle, and Surrett to play in Major League Dreams Showcase
10PM Sportscast 7/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/24/2022