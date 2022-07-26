Advertisement

Minot State tabs Olympian Greggmar Swift to lead men’s and women’s track & field

Greggmar Swift
Greggmar Swift(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Nearly eight weeks after Mark Del Monaco resigned, Minot State named Greggmar Swift as the university’s new head of the men’s and women’s track & field teams in a release Monday.

Swift competed for Barbados at the 2012 London Olympics in the 110-meter hurdles.

“Being what student-athletes aspire to — an Olympian and having a master’s degree — sets the trend for current and future student-athletes,” said Swift.

Swift ran track at Indiana State, then worked as an assistant coach for four seasons. Following his stint in Terre Haute, Swift coaches track & field and women’s soccer at Merritt College in Oakland.

“Greggmar’s energy and excitement for Minot State University track and field and for Minot State University really allowed him to stand out... When you talk to him, you feel his passion,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

Swift begins his new position August 22.

