Minot State baseball head coach out after six seasons

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minot State baseball Head Coach Scott Eul resigned, the school’s athletic department announced Tuesday.

Eul accepted the head coach position at University of Missouri-St. Louis, an NCAA Division II school.

“Coach Eul has built an incredible tradition of success for the Minot State baseball program and his contributions to Beaver Athletics will be missed,” said MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Forde.

Eul led the Beavers to winning seasons in each of his years in Minot, finishing with a 159-102 career record.

Eul accepted the position to move closer to family in Missouri, the announcement said.

