Larks catcher Spencer Sarringar added as injury replacement in Major League Dreams Showcase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Make it four Bismarck Larks that will participate in the Major League Dreams Showcase on August 2nd.

Catcher Spencer Sarringar was added to the home team in game two after an injury will cause another player to miss the game.

He joins pitcher Carter Rost and outfielders Jake Hjelle and Seth Surrett as the four Bismarck representatives in the games.

The games will take place at Coperland Park in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

