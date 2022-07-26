‘Huge loss to the community:’ fire destroys legion post in Rolla

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Two firefighters were hurt battling a fire that destroyed a nearly century-old American Legion post Sunday in Rolette County.

One of the dozens of firefighters who responded had to be hospitalized overnight.

Fire crews responded around 2:15 Sunday to the fire. The Rolla Fire Chief said 20 firefighters were on scene within 10-15 minutes. All total, 50 firefighters from 18 units spent much of the past 24 hours putting out the flames, from St. John, Belcourt, Dunseith, Rolette, Rock Lake, and Rolla.

One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries, and another was hospitalized overnight due to a medical condition. Chief Brad Ebensteiner said the building, which was built in the early 1930s, is a huge loss to the community.

“For the Legion members alone, this was their second home. They spent a lot of time here. Plus, this was one of the few places in town where, if you wanted a large group of people together for birthday parties or a wake after a funeral, this had a fair amount of seating,” said Ebensteiner.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

Ebensteiner said they’re thinking the cause may be electrical.

He said they were able salvage some of the memorabilia inside, including uniforms and guns.

As for the legion, they may be able to use an area business as a temporary headquarters.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.