Emu oil at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Monday was the KMOT Pride of Dakota day celebrating some North Dakota grown companies and their products.

One of the many business owners we checked out was JoAnna Stinar, who started her emu business when she retired from the Air Force.

Since then she has been learning about the uses for various parts of the bird and raising her own business with help from the Pride of Dakota.

“That was back in the mid-90′s, and then we learned that you can raise the emus for their meat, it’s very healthy for you, it’s red meat,” said Stinar. She said the oil made from emu fat is an anti-inflammatory. They also use the eggshells and feathers to make art and decorations. Her work at the fair helps her keep going.

“Year round people keep reordering and stuff. So it’s always good to have a presence here even if I make a big money today or a little money. Nine days does make it worth it,” said Stinar.

Stinar said she gets a lot of help from Pride of Dakota along the way to get where she is now. They’ve been in business for more than 20 years now, and Joanna said she loves coming back to the state fair to see her vendor friends.

