Daryl’s Racing Pigs celebrates 35 years of swine sprints

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you’ve been to the North Dakota State Fair, you’ve likely heard of Daryl’s Racing Pigs.

At the very least, you have heard his voice boom over the loudspeakers, followed by squeals from his pigs and applause from his audience.

This year, Daryl Lies is celebrating his 35th year of racing pigs. He started at age 14, as an FFA project.

“It’s a trained animal act, and people don’t get to see that every day. You can listed to music on one hundred different venues, but you can’t see trained animals unless you go to a fair or an event that has them,” said Lies.

The winning pigs receive cherry Kool-Aid as a prize for winning.

Lies emcees the races with the help of his daughters. His wife, a nurse, was unable to attend the State Fair Monday.

When asked how he keeps his family involved, Lies quipped back: “They don’t have much of a choice,” joked Lies.

Those interested in the swine sprints can watch Daryl’s Racing Pigs on any of the remaining days at the State Fair. Races run at 12:30, 3:00 and 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.