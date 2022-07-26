Advertisement

Daryl’s Racing Pigs celebrates 35 years of swine sprints

Daryl’s Racing Pigs at the ND State Fair
Daryl’s Racing Pigs at the ND State Fair(KFYR)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you’ve been to the North Dakota State Fair, you’ve likely heard of Daryl’s Racing Pigs.

At the very least, you have heard his voice boom over the loudspeakers, followed by squeals from his pigs and applause from his audience.

This year, Daryl Lies is celebrating his 35th year of racing pigs. He started at age 14, as an FFA project.

“It’s a trained animal act, and people don’t get to see that every day. You can listed to music on one hundred different venues, but you can’t see trained animals unless you go to a fair or an event that has them,” said Lies.

The winning pigs receive cherry Kool-Aid as a prize for winning.

Lies emcees the races with the help of his daughters. His wife, a nurse, was unable to attend the State Fair Monday.

When asked how he keeps his family involved, Lies quipped back: “They don’t have much of a choice,” joked Lies.

Those interested in the swine sprints can watch Daryl’s Racing Pigs on any of the remaining days at the State Fair. Races run at 12:30, 3:00 and 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
Sheriff: charges possible in Friday night incident following canceled State Fair concert
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck
Joshua Gohl
Mandan man in custody after police chase through Bismarck
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair

Latest News

financial uncertainty
Financial status of Williston Basin School District uncertain following business manager resignation
fire in rolla
‘Huge loss to the community:’ fire destroys legion post in Rolla
call center
Local call center helps boost ND tourism
Rescinding medals of honor
Congress considering rescinding Medals of Honor for soldiers that participated in Wounded Knee Massacre