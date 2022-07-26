Advertisement

Congress considering rescinding Medals of Honor for soldiers that participated in Wounded Knee Massacre

By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers might soon strip some U.S. soldiers from the nineteenth century of the nation’s highest military award.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed a defense bill that included an amendment to revoke the Medal of Honor from some 20 soldiers who took part in the massacre near Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota in 1890. Mandan-Hidatsa-Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox says he’s happy with those who advanced the legislation.

“It was a massacre. You should not be turning around and giving them Medals of Honor. You give the Medal of Honor to a person that, you go into a circumstance in which, basically, you should’ve died. That’s who gets the Medal of Honor, not overwhelming force killing women and children. When they clean this up, so to speak, they are lifting the prestige of that medal, as far as I’m concerned,” said Mark Fox, chairman of the MHA nation.

Hundreds of Lakota men, women, and children were murdered during the Wounded Knee massacre. The U.S. officially apologized for the massacre in 1990. The Senate has not yet passed the bill.

