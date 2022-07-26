Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he asked a group of teenagers to have sex with him.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say a witness told them 36-year-old Austin Verhasselt approached him and other boys at McDowell Dam Monday and propositioned them. Court documents report that Verhasselt told police he thought the boys were 18 or older.

Verhasselt is charged with multiple charges for solicitation of minors. One charge is a class C felony. Judge Bruce Romanick set Verhasselt’s misdemeanor jury trial for Nov. 16.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: charges possible in Friday night incident following canceled State Fair concert
Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
New FedEx facility being built in Bismarck
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck
Joshua Gohl
Mandan man in custody after police chase through Bismarck

Latest News

State capitol honor ride 62 years in the making
Awards announced for the ND State Parade floats
Emu oil at the ND State Fair
Vern Erck, longtime Ward County law enforcement officer, dies at 68