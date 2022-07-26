Bismarck man accused of soliciting teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he asked a group of teenagers to have sex with him.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies say a witness told them 36-year-old Austin Verhasselt approached him and other boys at McDowell Dam Monday and propositioned them. Court documents report that Verhasselt told police he thought the boys were 18 or older.

Verhasselt is charged with multiple charges for solicitation of minors. One charge is a class C felony. Judge Bruce Romanick set Verhasselt’s misdemeanor jury trial for Nov. 16.

