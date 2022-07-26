Awards announced for the ND State Parade floats
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 2022 North Dakota State Parade float awards were given out Tuesday after some close judgment calls.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are the winners of this year’s number one prize for the state parade. Some additional prizes went out to the class of ‘69, Norsk Hostfest, Roosevelt Park Zoo, and nine more award winners.
“Pretty special when you enter the parade and you get to have the Clydesdales in Minot. It’s kind of exciting to have them back, and it’s just good ambassadors for Budweiser, and we’re excited about the win. We appreciate that they even have an award,” said Dusty Wald, Magic City Beverage.
The judges for the awards were set up by the courthouse during the parade to watch and vote on their favorites.
The full list of awards follows:
2022 WINNER
GRAND MARSHAL AWARD
BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES #20
FLICKERTAIL AWARD
SCHILLINGER AUTO BODY #188
HERITAGE AWARD
MAKOTI THRESHING SHOW #137
ND STATE FAIR AWARD
CHI ST ALEXIS #61
PIONEER AWARD
WIENBAR HARVESTING #73
ROUGHRIDER AWARD
BREAK FORTH BIBLE CHURCH #153
CHAIRMENS AWARD
ROOSEVELT PARK ZOO
YOUTH SWEEPSTAKES AWARD
BURDICK JOB CORPS #149
PARADE COMMITTEE AWARD
KELLER WILLIAMS INSPIRE #58
GOVERNORS AWARD
CAMEROS OF ND #72
DAKOTA PROUD AWARD
MINOT TRAIL RIDERS #90
LEWIS & CLARK AWARD
CLASSOF ‘69 & NORSK HOSTFEST #28
