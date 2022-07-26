Awards announced for the ND State Parade floats

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 2022 North Dakota State Parade float awards were given out Tuesday after some close judgment calls.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are the winners of this year’s number one prize for the state parade. Some additional prizes went out to the class of ‘69, Norsk Hostfest, Roosevelt Park Zoo, and nine more award winners.

“Pretty special when you enter the parade and you get to have the Clydesdales in Minot. It’s kind of exciting to have them back, and it’s just good ambassadors for Budweiser, and we’re excited about the win. We appreciate that they even have an award,” said Dusty Wald, Magic City Beverage.

The judges for the awards were set up by the courthouse during the parade to watch and vote on their favorites.

The full list of awards follows:

2022 WINNER

GRAND MARSHAL AWARD

BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES #20

FLICKERTAIL AWARD

SCHILLINGER AUTO BODY #188

HERITAGE AWARD

MAKOTI THRESHING SHOW #137

ND STATE FAIR AWARD

CHI ST ALEXIS #61

PIONEER AWARD

WIENBAR HARVESTING #73

ROUGHRIDER AWARD

BREAK FORTH BIBLE CHURCH #153

CHAIRMENS AWARD

ROOSEVELT PARK ZOO

YOUTH SWEEPSTAKES AWARD

BURDICK JOB CORPS #149

PARADE COMMITTEE AWARD

KELLER WILLIAMS INSPIRE #58

GOVERNORS AWARD

CAMEROS OF ND #72

DAKOTA PROUD AWARD

MINOT TRAIL RIDERS #90

LEWIS & CLARK AWARD

CLASSOF ‘69 & NORSK HOSTFEST #28

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.