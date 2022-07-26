Are we heading towards recession? Some analysts think so, others say not so fast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the lockdowns of the pandemic, things in 2021 were starting to look up: holiday shopping numbers increased and unemployment numbers were down.

However, things started to change with rising gas and food prices, increased labor costs, higher interest rates and more.

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, just shared their second quarter earnings and full year outlook and that’s making some economists predict a recession may be on the way.

They’re seeing a change in spend,” said Steven Richard, a financial advisor at Securian Financial Advisors of North Dakota. “Less on discretionary spending related t perhaps apparel purchases and other types of retail purchases and gearing more towards consumer staples and things that we need every single day.”

With second quarter GDP numbers expected to come out Thursday, the country might reach what some consider the technical definition of a recession, two consecutive quarters with negative ratings. Last quarters rating was a negative.1.6 percent. Analysts disagree over whether we will see another negative number again this quarter,

Even if we do see another negative quarter, does that mean we are in a recession? Maybe not, with good numbers in other areas.

“Some other things that we look at are what is our production like our, our personal incomes, our employment numbers, as well as inflation adjusted spending and so far. Three of those four things this last month are up.

The White House insists we are not and will not experience a recession now or in the near future because of the continuing gains in the labor market.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.