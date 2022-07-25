Advertisement

Williams County to begin tourism grant program

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials have announced a new grant fund towards improving tourism throughout the region.

This year, a total of $60,000 will be awarded, with $40,000 going towards capital projects such as infrastructure improvements. The remaining money will be allocated for events and advertising. The money comes from the county’s occupancy, restaurant, and lodging taxes.

“Tourism is very attractive to workforce recruitment, so we’re hoping this is a way to be able to increase the exposure of the area and all that Williams County has to offer,” said Lindsey Harriman, County Communications & Research Analyst.

The Tourism Grant Review Committee is comprised of Williston CVB Executive Director Amy Krueger, Lewis and Clark State Park Manager Katie Ogden, and County Commissioner Barry Ramberg. They will meet Monday to finalize the application, which will be released on August 2, and due a month later.

More grant opportunities have been requested to the county board as they work on their 2023 budget.

