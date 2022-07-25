Trial begins in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged with fatally stabbing another man in a north Minot motel in May 2020.

Prosecutors charged 59-year-old Milo Whitetail with AA-felony murder, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

Investigators said that Patterson was found at the hotel with multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitetail’s trial, which has been rescheduled several times since his arrest, is set for five days.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

