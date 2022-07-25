Advertisement

Montana, North Dakota Senators call for legislation to improve cleanup of abandoned mines

(North Dakota Public Service Commission)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - Several senators including Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., are calling for a hearing to improve cleanup efforts of abandoned mines.

They say current federal law leaves nonprofit organizations that want to clean up the mines legally responsible for the pollution, even if they have made the mines safer. The bipartisan Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act would change that, creating a pilot program giving nonprofits conditional exemptions.

In a letter sent to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, the senators say: “There are over 140,000 abandoned mine features on Federal, State, Tribal and private lands which pose a risk to human health and the environment, This Act begins to remove these hurdles to maximize the impact of the new abandoned hardrock mine remediation program, both on the ground and in communities.”

The legislation has been supported by both environmental groups and the mining industry such as the National Wildlife Federation and National Mining Association.

The senators are requesting the committee hold a hearing on the bill to help reclamation efforts move forward.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

Latest News

Trial begins in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot
Williams County to begin tourism grant program
Bismarck man pleads guilty to shaking and severely injuring baby
Joshua Gohl
Mandan man in custody after police chase through Bismarck