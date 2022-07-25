Advertisement

Mandan man in custody after police chase through Bismarck

Joshua Gohl
Joshua Gohl(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he fled from officers through Bismarck.

Police say they attempted to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Joshua Gohl around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say he fled from officers from the 1900 block of Century Avenue to the 300 block of West Arbor. They used aerial surveillance to track Gohl but say he fled again, struck a parked car, and almost struck a police car before they pursued Gohl on foot at the 1300 block of East Capitol Ave.

Gohl is in custody facing multiple drug possession with intention to deliver charges and a fleeing charge.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

Latest News

Bismarck man pleads guilty to shaking and severely injuring baby
Russel James to see probation in child death case
Bismarck man gets probation for role in death of five-year-old
Longie
UPDATE: Another search planned for Belcourt man missing since 2020
10PM Sportscast 7/24/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/24/2022