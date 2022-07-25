Mandan man in custody after police chase through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he fled from officers through Bismarck.

Police say they attempted to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Joshua Gohl around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say he fled from officers from the 1900 block of Century Avenue to the 300 block of West Arbor. They used aerial surveillance to track Gohl but say he fled again, struck a parked car, and almost struck a police car before they pursued Gohl on foot at the 1300 block of East Capitol Ave.

Gohl is in custody facing multiple drug possession with intention to deliver charges and a fleeing charge.

