Lemonade Day by the numbers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lemonade Day squeezed out a few more young entrepreneurs this weekend. A record-setting 596 kids of all ages signed up to participate in Lemonade Day in the Bismarck/Mandan Area.

The goal of this nationwide activity is to teach young entrepreneurs about business before high school.

Kids participating will learn about credit and debit, gross and net income, supply and demand, how to interpret data and customer service.

