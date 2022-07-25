Larks’ Rost, Hjelle, and Surrett to play in Major League Dreams Showcase

LA CROSSE, WI (KFYR)- A trio of Larks players on Monday morning were named to the 2022 Major League Dreams Showcase roster.

Pitcher Carter Rost and Outfielders Jake Hjelle and Seth Surrett will play for the visiting team in game two.

The annual Showcase consists of a double-header featuring the top players from the Northwoods League who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball Scouts. The players will also get a chance to practice in front of the scouts.

Coperland Park, home of the La Crosse Loggers is the site of the contest, with the game set for Aug, 2.

