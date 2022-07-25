Advertisement

KMOT Pride of Dakota Day at the ND State Fair

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Monday is KMOT Pride of Dakota day out at the North Dakota State Fair.

Pride of Dakota supports this state’s home grown businesses. They had a lunch at the fair provided by Pride of Dakota Businesses from hot dogs, chips, etc., and the proceeds went to support the Future Farmers of America.

The day is focused on those businesses that are part of Pride of Dakota. They create, produce, manufacture or process products in the state. It gives them resources to help develop their business, something Dot’s Pretzels founder Dot Henke knows well.

“Just no better way than going with Pride for this state. I think Pride should be in all fifty states,” said Henke.

As part of the festivities they interviewed some successful members like Dot, and Matt Klingenstein from Yellow Jacket, LLC.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit. My father owned a construction company, and pouring coffee is easier than pouring concrete,” said Klingenstein. Many businesses, like Exceptionally Nuts, have taken advantage of the services.

“We have some business development, some business planning, some market development, market planning. It gives you a lot of ideas and companies range all the way from those that just do one event and want to do a little merchandising out of their home, to companies that have actually went national,” said Doug Goehring, Agriculture Commissioner.

Some of our staff from KMOT helped put it together and volunteered in the line. The dinner has raised more than $1,000 a year for the FFA in the past. 

Pride of Dakota has more than 500 member companies.

