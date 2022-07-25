Advertisement

Dr. Carmen Simone named new dean at Dakota College at Bottineau

(Dakota College at Bottineau)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Dr. Carmen Simone has been chosen as the new dean for Dakota College at Bottineau.

The news came in a joint announcement Monday from Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley and DCB.

Most recently, Simone served as president of Western Nebraska Community College. She earned degrees at the University of North Dakota and Colorado State University.

Simone will replace Dr. Jerry Migler, who announced his departure from the college earlier this year after seven years.

Simone will start Aug. 15.

Related content:

Dakota College at Bottineau interviewing finalists for new dean

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

Latest News

KMOT Pride of Dakota Day at the ND State Fair
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood is a new historic district
Local call center helps boost ND tourism
Dickinson man’s lifetime collection of Native American artifacts to be auctioned