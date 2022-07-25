Dr. Carmen Simone named new dean at Dakota College at Bottineau

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Dr. Carmen Simone has been chosen as the new dean for Dakota College at Bottineau.

The news came in a joint announcement Monday from Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley and DCB.

Most recently, Simone served as president of Western Nebraska Community College. She earned degrees at the University of North Dakota and Colorado State University.

Simone will replace Dr. Jerry Migler, who announced his departure from the college earlier this year after seven years.

Simone will start Aug. 15.

