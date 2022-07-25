Dickinson man’s lifetime collection of Native American artifacts to be auctioned

DICKINSON, N.D. – A collection of Native American artifacts 70 years in the making is going up for auction this weekend.

Dickinson collector Steve Yost calls it a “lifetime collection.” Yost has been collecting everything from arrowheads to beads and even Native American art since he was nine years old.

Now, he says it’s time to sell his collection.

When it comes to Native American artifacts, Steve Yost is a walking history book.

“I’m not an archaeologist nor historian or an ethnologist but I like I’m just fascinated with a Native American culture in this part of it,” Yost said.

That fascination led to this collection of Native American relics, many of them thousands of years old.

“They are maybe 10,000 years old,” he said. “Some of them I found myself and others I bought. These pieces are made by hand and with very primitive tools. It is remarkable.”

His collection is also pretty remarkable. Yost isn’t quite sure how many artifacts he has.

“I don’t know,” Yost replied when asked.

“Hundreds?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“Yes,” Yost replied.

“Thousands?” asked Kerzman.

“Could be,” he said with a shrug of his shoulders.

Among his collection: original oil paintings, arrowheads, beads, bone working tools and more.

Now, the 79-year-old retired veterinarian is packing up for a move to Arizona and getting ready to part with his massive collection. He’ll keep a few things.

“I tried to keep I kept stuff that I really liked,” he said.

But says it’s time for the rest to go to a new home.

“They’re not my kids. But I do care where they go,” he added.

He’s hoping they’ll end up in the hands of collectors and others who will cherish the history these items hold.

Yost’s artifacts will be auctioned this Saturday at the Medora Community Center starting at 9:30 am. Visit BigEAuctionservice.com for more details.

