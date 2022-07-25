CDC approves new COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Centers for Disease Control is giving people 18 years and older another option for COVID-19 vaccination. The North Dakota Health Department says Novavax is now available for unvaccinated adults.

However, the supply is limited in the U.S. The state has received a one-time allocation of just 7,800 doses.

The Novavax vaccine is given in two doses 21 days apart but is not authorized for use as a booster dose or additional dose for the immunocompromised.

Any side effects have been mild. The most common was pain at the injection site.

