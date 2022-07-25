Car enthusiasts gather for Bismarck autocross event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Region SCCA hosted an autocross event in Bismarck Sunday, bringing car enthusiasts to watch or take part in the fun.

Around 30 vehicles were part of the Solo event. Motorists avoided traffic cones on the raceway as they tried to get the fastest time. According to one motorsports enjoyer, autocross is a nice sport for the public to get involved in.

“Anybody can do this. They have different classifications for different vehicles, so it’s a nice way to get involved with a local type of motorsports, for anybody that wants to do it,” said attendee Dugan Senne.

The next Badlands Region SCCA event is August 20th and 21st in Carpio.

