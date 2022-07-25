Advertisement

Car enthusiasts gather for Bismarck autocross event

Badlands Region SCCA
Badlands Region SCCA(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Region SCCA hosted an autocross event in Bismarck Sunday, bringing car enthusiasts to watch or take part in the fun.

Around 30 vehicles were part of the Solo event. Motorists avoided traffic cones on the raceway as they tried to get the fastest time. According to one motorsports enjoyer, autocross is a nice sport for the public to get involved in.

“Anybody can do this. They have different classifications for different vehicles, so it’s a nice way to get involved with a local type of motorsports, for anybody that wants to do it,” said attendee Dugan Senne.

The next Badlands Region SCCA event is August 20th and 21st in Carpio.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Sage grouse in ND
Hunters and birdwatchers to expect fewer grouse sightings this year
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck
weather 7/24/22
Evening Weather 7/24/22
Jim Kaat
6pm Sportscast 7/24/22