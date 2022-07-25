Bismarck man pleads guilty to shaking and severely injuring baby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to shaking and severely injuring a baby.

Police say they found an unresponsive one-month-old in the care of 22-year-old Jaydenle Bushard last October. The child was treated at the hospital for fractures on both legs, healing rib fractures, and bruising on his head. After an investigation, officers say Bushard shook the child and caused the injuries.

Monday, Bushard entered guilty pleas to three counts of child abuse. Bushard and the state asked for a sentence of 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended on each of the three charges to be served consecutively.

Judge Douglas Bahr has ordered a presentence investigation and mental health evaluation be completed before he accepts or denies the proposed sentence.

Prosecutors say the death of another child in Bushard’s family, previously determined to be due to SIDS, is now being investigated after the mother made statements in the current case.

