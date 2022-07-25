Bismarck man gets probation for role in death of five-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man will get probation for his role in the death of five-year-old Geremy Doyle.

Russell James, 34, pleaded guilty to contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor charge Monday.

Prosecutors say James, along with 40-year-old Rolanda Doyle and 18-year-old Serenity Foots were adults in the home where the child died in February. They say video taken on Doyle’s phone the day before the child died shows him suffering and falling down with what appeared to be a traumatic brain injury. Court Documents report the child had numerous injuries and frostbitten feet where the toes would have had to be amputated if the child lived. The cause of death is listed as battered child syndrome due to homicide.

James is not the biological father of the child, but has a relationship with Doyle, who was the child’s primary caregiver at the time. Prosecutors say that James, as a household member, failed to get the child medical attention knowing the child was not being cared for, but his actions did not lead to the death of the child. As part of the plea agreement, James agreed to testify against Doyle if subpoenaed.

Judge Daniel Borgen sentenced James to 360 days, with all but 156 days suspended, and credit for 156 days already served.

Doyle and Foots have pleaded not guilty to their charges. Foots is scheduled to go to trial in August on child abuse and child neglect charges. Doyle is scheduled to go to trial in October on murder and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.