Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood is a new historic district

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highland Acres Historic District in Bismarck has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood houses mid-century architecture and over 350 properties.

It was designed and partially developed by the Bismarck Veterans Homeowner Cooperative Association to meet the needs of veterans returning from world war II.

“At the time, agriculture had not done well in the depression, and lots of people moved to cities looking for jobs. Then you had all the veterans coming back wanting to start new families, and nothing had been built during the depression because there was a lack of money,” said Lorna Meidinger, historic preservation specialist.

Homeowners in the area can still make changes to their properties even though it will be recognized as a historic district.

“So yeah, it was definitely a draw for us. My husband and I are big history buffs. So the idea of living in a historic district was definitely a draw,” said Ashleigh Miller.

Highland Acres Historic District was partially built between 1948 and the early 1970s.

“I was excited because I was working with historic preservation. It’s nice to have where I live to be part of the record as well,” said Andrew Clark.

For a historic district to be recognized, the neighborhood must have shared characteristics among the homes, and residents must have a shared interest in becoming a historical location. The nomination then goes through several levels of certification before it becomes official.

“It is not common at all to have such a cohesive neighborhood that shares the outward appearance as well as the time period, ‘’ said Lorna Meidinger.

Only 11 residential districts in the state of North Dakota are recognized as national historic places.

The other two historic districts are downtown Bismarck and the Cathedral Area. All of the historical districts in Bismarck outline different time periods and stories.

