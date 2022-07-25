Man accused of attempted murder committed to ND State Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 28-year-old Maichael Yousa has been committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for treatment, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

He is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment -- facing more than a dozen charges.

Police say he’s responsible for a 25-minute crime spree on July 19, 2022 involving a hit-and-run crash that left 34-year-old Eric O’Meara in critical condition, shots fired from a south side apartment balcony, and shots fired at police.

Officials say O’Meara was driving southbound on I-29 just before 5 p.m. July 19 when witnesses watched helplessly from their front seats as a pickup weaved in and out of interstate traffic, going nearly 100 miles per hour. The pickup then hit O’Meara from behind which slammed him to the ground. Officials say 28-year-old Maichael Yousa sped off.

Yousa would then go on a 30-minute rampage across town. Officials say he fled the scene of the hit-and-run to his south Fargo apartment where witnesses say they watched as Yousa sprayed several rounds of bullets from the patio of his third floor unit. Officials say Yousa fled once again, getting in two more crashes before stopping on the interstate and firing rounds at a North Dakota State Trooper. The trooper, now identified as Miles Rhonemus, returned fire and hit Yousa twice in the arm.

A status conference for Yousa is scheduled for 3/28/23.

