Security measures at the ND State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Many law enforcement agencies are working together to cover different responsibilities for the State Fair.

There will be officers inside the concerts and around the surrounding areas of the fairgrounds, including the parking lots.

If you have any concerns and need an officer’s assistance their command center is located at gate E.

They will be patrolling on foot and in golf carts.

“We work inside the concerts so there are officers assigned inside the concert and then at the same time there are also officers assigned outside of the concert on the rest of the grounds patrolling that as well,” said Captain Kraft.

Law enforcement said they want the community to be safe and have fun while enjoying their time at the State Fair.

