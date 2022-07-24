Advertisement

One man stabbed in Bismarck, no threat to the public

Bismarck police car
Bismarck police car(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.

A neighbor who said she called 911 said this is the first time she’s ever seen something like this in her area.

“I was outside just watering my plants and all of a sudden people came out of this house and a guy was screaming: ‘Help, HELP! Call 911, I’ve been stabbed!’ He was covered in blood,” said neighbor Lisa Fleury.

Police said they believed the victim and suspect knew each other and there was no threat to the public. No arrests have been made at this time. One person was questioned.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county

Latest News

Miah Torres
Jamestown Police needs assistance finding missing girl
stocking lAKES
North Dakota Game and Fish stocking lakes across the state
stocking lAKES
ND Outdoors: stocking lakes with fish
senators vs a's
6PM Sportscast 7/23/22