One man stabbed in Bismarck, no threat to the public

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.

A neighbor who said she called 911 said this is the first time she’s ever seen something like this in her area.

“I was outside just watering my plants and all of a sudden people came out of this house and a guy was screaming: ‘Help, HELP! Call 911, I’ve been stabbed!’ He was covered in blood,” said neighbor Lisa Fleury.

Police said they believed the victim and suspect knew each other and there was no threat to the public. No arrests have been made at this time. One person was questioned.

