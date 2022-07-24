Hunters and birdwatchers to expect fewer grouse sightings this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grouse are popular among hunters and birdwatchers alike, but grouse numbers in North Dakota are down.

The spring survey put out by North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologists reports that sharp-tailed grouse decreased 13% compared to last year. More than 2,500 sharp-tailed grouse were observed on their spring dancing grounds across the state.

In recent years, North Dakota’s native sage grouse populations have been struggling with fragmented habitat. The habitat has been reduced by about 40 percent since 1950 in North Dakota.

Biologists count the males as an indicator of population and report that they are down to 14 males across the state and are found on only one lek — down from 22 last year on six leks. The low population prevents hunting of North Dakota’s sage grouse.

Biologists say last year’s drought and this year’s April snowstorms impacted the populations.

The good news is ruffled grouse numbers have risen in the Turtle Mountains.

