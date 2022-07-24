Advertisement

Hunters and birdwatchers to expect fewer grouse sightings this year

Sage grouse in ND
Sage grouse in ND(Courtesy: Mike Anderson with NDGF)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Grouse are popular among hunters and birdwatchers alike, but grouse numbers in North Dakota are down.

The spring survey put out by North Dakota Game and Fish upland game biologists reports that sharp-tailed grouse decreased 13% compared to last year. More than 2,500 sharp-tailed grouse were observed on their spring dancing grounds across the state.

In recent years, North Dakota’s native sage grouse populations have been struggling with fragmented habitat. The habitat has been reduced by about 40 percent since 1950 in North Dakota.

Biologists count the males as an indicator of population and report that they are down to 14 males across the state and are found on only one lek — down from 22 last year on six leks. The low population prevents hunting of North Dakota’s sage grouse.

Biologists say last year’s drought and this year’s April snowstorms impacted the populations.

The good news is ruffled grouse numbers have risen in the Turtle Mountains.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Nothing Bundt Cakes
Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck
weather 7/24/22
Evening Weather 7/24/22
Jim Kaat
6pm Sportscast 7/24/22
Little Kids, Big World
Bismarck Heritage Center program teaches kids history with fun events