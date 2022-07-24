Advertisement

Fire breaks out at American Legion facility in Rolla

Fire at American Legion facility in Rolla
Fire at American Legion facility in Rolla(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Various departments have spent much of Sunday afternoon battling a fire at the American Legion location in Rolla, according to multiple sources on scene.

A viewer told Your News Leader crews arrived on scene around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 1st Street NE in Rolla.

In videos shared with us from a viewer, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building earlier Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from Rolla, St. John, Belcourt, Rolette, and Dunseith have all responded, and they may be receiving mutual aid from other departments.

The cause of the fire is unclear, as well as if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

Latest News

lemonade day
Lemonade Day Bis-man
sports 7/23/22
10PM Sportscast 7/24/22
ND State Fair
Security measures at the ND State Fair
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet