Bismarck motorcycle club plans another ride for suicide prevention awareness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Brothers Keepers Motorcycle Club traveled 1700 miles on a border-to-border ride, all for suicide prevention awareness.

According to Mike Maples, the president of Brothers Keepers, talking with strangers helps reduce the stigma around mental health and loved ones that have died to suicide. They also tried to spread awareness of 988, the new number for a suicide prevention hotline. Maples said they are already planning on doing another ride next year because of the support it received.

“I’m just surprised by the support by everybody that came out, and not even the people that went on the ride, but people that supported us on our Facebook and web page, and people that went out of their way to do things,” said Maples.

Maples said the 2023 “Wish You Were Here Ride” is tentatively set for June 16th through the 20th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.