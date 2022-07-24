Bismarck Heritage Center program teaches kids history with fun events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A dozen families came out to blow bubbles at Bismarck’s Heritage Center-- and it doubled as a North Dakota history lesson.

The event was part of the museum’s “Little Kids, Big World” program. Kids learned about Lawrence Welk, a North Dakotan musician who opened his shows by blowing bubbles. The program hopes to keep kids interested in history and the museum.

“Even just walking into the fashion and function exhibit for thirty seconds, and seeing everything the exhibit has to offer, that will hopefully bring them back in,” said program director Sarah Fox.

The next event is a story telling of a North Dakota bison. It runs Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m.

