Advertisement

Bismarck Heritage Center program teaches kids history with fun events

Little Kids, Big World
Little Kids, Big World(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A dozen families came out to blow bubbles at Bismarck’s Heritage Center-- and it doubled as a North Dakota history lesson.

The event was part of the museum’s “Little Kids, Big World” program. Kids learned about Lawrence Welk, a North Dakotan musician who opened his shows by blowing bubbles. The program hopes to keep kids interested in history and the museum.

“Even just walking into the fashion and function exhibit for thirty seconds, and seeing everything the exhibit has to offer, that will hopefully bring them back in,” said program director Sarah Fox.

The next event is a story telling of a North Dakota bison. It runs Saturday at 10 and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county
Bismarck police car
One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet
The State Fair’s general manager says the fair joined with production management, Kid Rock’s...
State fair management: joint decision led to cancellation of Kid Rock show
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Wish You Were Here Ride
Bismarck motorcycle club plans another ride for suicide prevention awareness
Fire at American Legion facility in Rolla
Fire breaks out at American Legion facility in Rolla
lemonade day
Lemonade Day Bis-man
sports 7/23/22
10PM Sportscast 7/24/22