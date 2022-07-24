Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business coming to the capital city is anything “Bundt” normal.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes” will be serving up decorative Bundt cakes in various sizes.

Co-owners Kayla and Alan Green spent a month down in Texas learning the tools of the trade of operating the “Nothing Bundt Cakes” business and making the delicious treats. 10 different flavors of cake will be offered, and all come with a cream cheese frosting.

“We are super excited to be a part of the community and a part of everybody’s celebrations,” Kayla said.

Construction on the store started in April and there is not official date of opening yet.

The business will be located at 4401 Coleman Street, Suite 103 in Bismarck.

