Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port

FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The protest that began Monday, July 18 involves hundreds of independent big-rig truckers that have blocked the movement of cargo in and out of terminals at the port, which is one of the 10 busiest container ports in the country. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Truckers protesting a state labor law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, one of the ten busiest container ports in the country.

The port made the announcement Wednesday as independent truckers blocked terminal gates for a third day.

Port officials urged them to end the protest, saying it’s harming operations already stressed by supply-chain issues that have caused cargo traffic jams at major ports.

The truckers are protesting Assembly Bill 5, a gig economy law that hasn’t yet been enforced but will make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Demonstrators who own and operate their own trucks say the law will make it harder for them to make a living.

