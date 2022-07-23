Advertisement

State renews request to toss lawsuit over redistricting

Redistricting process for North Dakota legislators
Redistricting process for North Dakota legislators
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has renewed its request to throw out a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength.

In court papers filed Thursday, the state denies allegations by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte dismissed the state’s argument earlier this month that the tribes lacked the standing to sue.

The case could go to trial next year if no resolution is reached.

Previous Coverage: Tribes sue North Dakota over new redistricting map

