Road closures in Minot for Saturday’s State Parade

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Parts of Minot will be inaccessible Saturday morning for the 2022 North Dakota State Parade.

From 8:30 a.m. until the parade is over, Burdick Expressway from Broadway east to the fairgrounds will be closed off to traffic.

Entries will begin lining up around 8 a.m.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Kickin’ It in Cowboy Country!” and the grand marshal is the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Be sure to watch for the KMOT news crew in the parade!

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.