Minot State basketball announces high school “Crossover” games

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Local high schools will have the opportunity to play on the hardwood at the MSU Dome this winter, the Minot State Athletic Department announced Friday.

Velva, Des Lacs-Burlington, Our Redeemer’s, Kenmare, Turtle Lake-Mercer and Surrey will play games in the “Minot State/High School Crossover Series.”

The series begins Dec. 10, when MSU men and women play St. Cloud State in the afternoon. Following the women’s game, the Velva and DLB boys’ teams will clash on the hardwood.

“They’ll get the opportunity to get on the floor and at the same time be able to watch a college level basketball game,” said Velva Athletic Director Larry Sandy.

The boys and girls teams from Our Redeemer’s and Kenmare will play on January 7, the same date the Beavers host Southwest Minnesota State.

The third and final day of the Crossover Series is Jan. 21. Girls from Turtle Lake-Mercer and Surrey will play following MSU men’s and women’s basketball games against Upper Iowa.

The event provides an opportunity for teams to play on the same court that will host the girls and boys Region 6 and the girls Class B State Tournament in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.