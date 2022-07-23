Locals looking forward to 2022 State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota State Fair is underway, and people have been arriving all day for the festivities.

Volunteers were hard at work in the morning cleaning up the grounds in anticipation for the crowds.

The rides run from noon to midnight every day of the fair.

Your news leader was out talking to residents about what they’re looking forward to the most.

For some it’s fun just to spend time with the people they care about.

“I’m out here helping my mom volunteer for like cleaning up around the food court area, and I’m excited to like ride some of the rides and hang out with some of my friends,” said Jenna Aotschuler, Minot.

Some go for the exciting and wild rides.

“I do have a daughter, so I do like taking her out here, and letting her ride some of the rides and stuff like that. Just seeing her excited and riding all the little rides, and just having a good time,” said Dalton Dagastino, Minot.

And for some it’s all about the food.

“The blooming onions, that’s a big thing for me. A lot of fried stuff, not too big into it, but I love to see everybody come out here,” said Cameron Hay, Minot.

Whatever your reason, the fair has a lot going on and those we talked to couldn’t wait to get started.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.