Former Lark Wyatt Ulrich picked up by San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (KFYR) – Former Bismarck Lark Wyatt Ulrich is making the next step in his baseball career.

On Thursday, Ulrich’s current team, the Sioux Falls Canaries announced that his contract was being transferred to the San Diego Padres organization.

Ulrich played for the Larks from 2017-2010 and holds a number of records for the team.

Dubbed “Mr. Lark”, he was the first player to be named to the Larks Hall of Fame in 2021.

