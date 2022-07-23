Advertisement

Former Lark Wyatt Ulrich picked up by San Diego Padres

Wyatt Ulrich signs with San Diego Padres organization
Wyatt Ulrich signs with San Diego Padres organization
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (KFYR) – Former Bismarck Lark Wyatt Ulrich is making the next step in his baseball career.

On Thursday, Ulrich’s current team, the Sioux Falls Canaries announced that his contract was being transferred to the San Diego Padres organization.

Ulrich played for the Larks from 2017-2010 and holds a number of records for the team.

Dubbed “Mr. Lark”, he was the first player to be named to the Larks Hall of Fame in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Super Weed
Super weed discovered in another ND county

Latest News

senators vs a's
6PM Sportscast 7/23/22
all star game bismarck
10PM Sportscast 7/22/22
Minot State basketball
Minot State basketball announces high school ‘Crossover’ games
6pm Sportscast 07/22/22
6pm Sportscast 07/22/22