Advertisement

BREAKING: Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute

Kid Rock
Kid Rock(North Dakota State Fair)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Kid Rock canceled his performance at the North Dakota State Fair Friday, citing concerns over weather conditions, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

Roed told Your News Leader he was with Rock’s band when they made the decision at 10:30 p.m., and Roed had to go on stage to tell the roughly 18,000 fans that the show would not go on.

The announcement led to immediate confusion and frustration from fans who had been waiting hours for the performance, according to sources at the venue. Roed indicated that some upset fans began throwing bottles out of frustration, but eventually the crowd began to disperse.

Rock’s opener Night Ranger did take the stage and perform, according to fairgoers in attendance.

A tornado warning went into effect across a few northern North Dakota counties during the 9 o’clock hour, but the storms stayed north of the State Fairgrounds, and the fair continued on. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time if and how tickets will be refunded. Your News Leader is reaching out to State Fair management to find out more.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke

Latest News

Cell phone
Experts warn about posting pictures of your children on social media
Saturday's State Parade
Road closures in Minot for Saturday’s State Parade
Book Corral
Book Corral
Minot State basketball
Minot State basketball announces high school “Crossover” games