BREAKING: Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Kid Rock canceled his performance at the North Dakota State Fair Friday, citing concerns over weather conditions, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

Roed told Your News Leader he was with Rock’s band when they made the decision at 10:30 p.m., and Roed had to go on stage to tell the roughly 18,000 fans that the show would not go on.

The announcement led to immediate confusion and frustration from fans who had been waiting hours for the performance, according to sources at the venue. Roed indicated that some upset fans began throwing bottles out of frustration, but eventually the crowd began to disperse.

Rock’s opener Night Ranger did take the stage and perform, according to fairgoers in attendance.

A tornado warning went into effect across a few northern North Dakota counties during the 9 o’clock hour, but the storms stayed north of the State Fairgrounds, and the fair continued on. The warning expired at 9:45 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time if and how tickets will be refunded. Your News Leader is reaching out to State Fair management to find out more.

This is a developing story. Check back with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.