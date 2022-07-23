Bis-Man Lemonade Day allows kids to develop entrepreneurship skills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the hot weather the state has been having, a great way to beat it is with a glass of ice-cold lemonade. Saturday, hundreds of kids made their own lemonade stands as a part of Bismarck-Mandan’s “Lemonade Day.” Not only were thirsts quenched, but also minds.

Lemonade is the classic summer drink. And it’s one everyone can enjoy.

Children ran lemonade stands on Bismarck-Mandan’s “Lemonade Day” and they learned valuable skills in the process.

“It’s really important for me to teach him that, to be an entrepreneur. Just to earn his own money, he now knows, he’s saving up to buy a toy at the store, and he knows the importance of money, then,” said grandmother Becky Bjerklie.

One vendor is four-year-old Camdon Seime, the owner of “Cami’s Best Lemonade.”

It was his first time running a lemonade stand, but he still had a lot of variety.

And although the kids learned good skills, they also had their own goals in mind. Skye Brooks, the owner of “Skye’s Awesome Organic Lemonade,” has been waiting for years to own her own lemonade stand and she already knows what she’s going to do with the money.

“I’m gonna buy whatever I want,” Brooks said.

“This year she’s seven, and so I said, ‘I think this is your year, girl.’ And so, it’s been really fun, and she’s been really excited about it and really looking forward to it,” said mother Lonna Brooks.

Around 580 kids participated in the program.

This is the sixth year of Lemonade Days being in Bismarck and Mandan. Bjerklie said she hopes the family hopes to come together for Lemonade Day again next year.

