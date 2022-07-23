Assessing hail damage from yesterday’s storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a pair of hailstorms traveled through North Dakota Thursday, people are dealing with the aftermath of hail damage to structures and vehicles.

Insurance adjusters at True Claim LLC said they have been receiving “lots” of calls, mostly on the north and east sides of Bismarck. Homeowner Alex Weigel, who lives in north Bismarck, said he’s planning to take out a claim.

“On the north side of our house we do have some damage to the siding and to the fascia, gutters, downspouts, stuff like that. Unfortunately we do have to have an insurance claim, both the house and the pickup,” said Alex Weigel, homeowner in north Bismarck.

Brian Frohlich, an insurance adjuster at True Claim, said he doesn’t expect to see a lot of damage on structures in Bismarck. That’s because most of the hail in Bismarck was golf ball-sized, which he said is about the size that structures start to show minimal damage. He said it could’ve been made much worse if the hail had been accompanied by high winds.

