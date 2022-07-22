Young dad of four survives stroke

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke according to the Center for Disease Control. Most of those being over the age of 65.

Tyler Kurtz was only 34 years old when he suffered a stroke in his cerebellum, which is the control center in your brain for things like balance and coordination. The stroke rendered the entire left side of his body paralyzed.

The road to recovery has been long. Once he was rushed to the hospital, another obstacle complicated the medical emergency.

”The initial prognosis was stroke, and then I had brain swelling so then that led to an emergency brain surgery, which was interesting in and of itself, in the fact that they didn’t know if I was going to make it out of that,” said Tyler.

After he recovered from emergency surgery he was released from the hospital. Tyler arrived at his first therapy appointment with the aid of his wife and a walker.

”So, he’s a young guy, bad stroke, came with a walker, and at that time his wife was helping him a lot with his everyday activities, like showering and helping him get dressed, and cooking for him and getting him around, driving for him and all these things,” said Tiffany Skor his occupational therapist.

Tyler says starting therapy and finding all the things you can’t do anymore was frustrating, but he chose to make the best of his time and circumstance.

“It’s like I’m going to be doing this for months, so it’s like I better make this fun, so I formed a good relationship with my therapists I felt, maybe they feel differently I don’t know but, we gave each other a hard time and just tried to make it fun,” said Tyler.

Both his Physical and Occupational therapists agree that Tyler put in the work, but his attitude also made a difference in his recovery.

”He was always willing to try, even things I know were scary, he was nervous to do he was like let’s give it whirl. And it was okay to fail like he was okay if it didn’t go well, and that was great because that’s how you learn, can’t learn without a little failure,” said Kerry Fetzer his physical therapist.

Tyler’s therapists noted it was important that they work together to ensure both scopes of practice ensured a full recovery, from fine motor skills to walking and weightlifting.

Tyler says he’s not able to do all the activities he did before his stroke, but he is excited that he can mow his lawn with his push mower which requires about 80 minutes of continuous balance, coordination and motor control.

