Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager files letter of resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District’s Business Manager has filed a letter of resignation as their financial status remains uncertain.

Sherri Heser, who served as the previous business manager for Williams County School District 8, announced her resignation this week according to Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley. During the last school board meeting on July 11, Heser told the board the district ended “in the black” this prior school year, but board members questioned her about the lack of details and explanation.

Dr. Faidley declined to comment on any other details. An open records request has been made for the letter of resignation.

The board must vote to approve Heser’s resignation during the school board meeting on July 25.

Board president Chris Jundt told Your News Leader: “The board is working diligently with the Superintendent to ensure that the district’s finances are accounted for accurately and that all stakeholders have reliable information upon which to base decisions on moving forward.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.