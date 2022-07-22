Team ropers compete at North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the great events of the state fair is the thrilling “team roping” events.

Jackpot Team Roping had two divisions competing for the fastest rope time.

“It’s an event where a steer starts in a shoot and you’re both in a little box beside it you call for the steer and they run out in the arena and one guy ropes around the horns and they handle them off left and someone else comes in and attempts to roll both back feet and then the tie stops,” said Chase Peterson, event organizer/competitor.

The quickest you can get the front and back legs of the steer, roped by both partners the time stops.

“I feel like it’s a really good family event gals and kids bring your family together is kind of a tradition and it’s really exciting really competitive and also very expensive,” said Ryan Gronlie, competitor.

Ryan said some of the best ropers in the state came to show off their skills!

The Ranch Rodeo is on Wednesday and Thursday starting at 6 p.m. you won’t want to miss it.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.