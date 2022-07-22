Advertisement

Super weed discovered in another ND county

Super Weed
Super Weed(NDSU Extension)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota.

Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.

“If you find some on your land, the best thing to do is to try to get rid of it before it goes to seed. And if it is going to seed, to cut it down and to burn those plants, so you’re not spreading more weed seed,” said Caleb Dalley, research weed scientist for NDSU Extension.

Palmer amaranth can grow up to 7 feet tall and is resistant to many herbicides. It also produces hundreds of thousands of seeds and can stop farm machinery. It can reduce soybean yields by as much 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research conducted at Purdue University.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First confirmed case of monkeypox in North Dakota
Drug Seizure
More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck
A Florida dad is named a person of interest after his daughters were stabbed and his 4-year-old...
Injured 12-year-old girl walks nearly a mile for help after sister stabbed to death, police say
Tyler Kurtz
Young dad of four survives stroke
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

Team ropers compete at North Dakota State Fair
Stirring up something sweet
Prosecutors won’t file charges in 6-year-old’s death
Some Bismarck farmer’s markets accept SNAP/EBT cards