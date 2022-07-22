Super weed discovered in another ND county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota.

Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.

“If you find some on your land, the best thing to do is to try to get rid of it before it goes to seed. And if it is going to seed, to cut it down and to burn those plants, so you’re not spreading more weed seed,” said Caleb Dalley, research weed scientist for NDSU Extension.

Palmer amaranth can grow up to 7 feet tall and is resistant to many herbicides. It also produces hundreds of thousands of seeds and can stop farm machinery. It can reduce soybean yields by as much 79% and corn yields by up to 91%, according to research conducted at Purdue University.

